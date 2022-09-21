Birthday Club
Perrysburg city council considers makeover for Orleans Park

By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 12:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PERRYSBURG, Ohio (WTVG) -Perrysburg’s Orleans Park has plenty of parking, wildlife, and space for boats to launch into the Maumee River, and those options could expand in the near future.

“And there’s a lot of unique features to this park in particular. It’s probably one f the only ones that’s right along the river, with woods, with wetlands, and a lot of great trail access. So, that’s one of the things that really makes it unique,” said Tim Bockbrader, a landscape architect with Edge.

Edge designed a makeover for Orleans Park, which includes connecting the existing bike trial, adding a looping walking trail, and even more open green space.

In addition, the design includes a pavilion and installing a rowing boat club facility for local crews teams.

The design came together through consultation with community residents and advisors from both Metroparks Toledo and the Toledo Zoo.

“It’s a master plan, so it’s going to be a long-term plan to grow into, and it will no doubt mold and change over time, but it’s a vision to grow into,” Bockbrader said.

As of now, there’s no price tag or timeline for the project. Edge presented the possibilities to Perrysburg City Council during Tuesday’s meeting.

