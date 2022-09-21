September 21st Weather Forecast

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be hot and humid today with a high near 90. Scattered showers and storms are possible especially southwest of Toledo. Some of the storms could be strong or possibly severe with damaging winds being the biggest concern. An isolated shower is possible overnight. A light shower or a few sprinkles are possible tomorrow afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Friday morning will be cold with a patchy light frost possible west of I-75. The weekend will bring highs around 70. Monday and Tuesday will cool back into the low to middle 60s with a few showers possible Sunday through Tuesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.