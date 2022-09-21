Teenager shot and killed in Toledo

Birthday Club
The coroner's office said 18-year-old Pliasi Coker died from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was found in the 3700 block of Kershaw Ave. on Sept. 20, 2022.(wtvg)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:00 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A teenager is dead after a shooting in Toledo, the coroner’s office said.

Toledo Police responded to the 3700 block of Kershaw Ave. in Toledo Tuesday night. Officers found the body of an 18-year-old that the coroner’s office later identified as that of Pliasi Coker inside of a home.

The coroner’s office said Coker died from multiple gunshot wounds to the head, ruling Coker’s death a homicide.

It’s unclear at this time whether police have any suspects in the case. Those with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

According to Toledo Police, the city has recorded 43 homicides this year as of Sept. 21.

