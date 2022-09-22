9/22: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

We’ve gone from near-90F Wednesday to the 60s for today’s highs, with a few sprinkles diving in from the north-northwest. Clearing skies overnight may have us skip from our first 40s of the season straight into the upper 30s west of I-75, with patchy frost possible near the Indiana state line. Highs will peak around 70F this weekend, as rain chances go up heading into early next week.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.