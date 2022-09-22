Birthday Club
9/22: Dan’s Thursday Noon Forecast

From summer to sweaters; patchy frost west tonight
"Sweater weather" is upon us, with patchy frost west of I-75 tomorrow morning. Dan Smith has the latest.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
We’ve gone from near-90F Wednesday to the 60s for today’s highs, with a few sprinkles diving in from the north-northwest. Clearing skies overnight may have us skip from our first 40s of the season straight into the upper 30s west of I-75, with patchy frost possible near the Indiana state line. Highs will peak around 70F this weekend, as rain chances go up heading into early next week.

