Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint

Homeowner offering $5,000 reward on top of Crime Stoppers reward money
Security cameras captured the home invasion on May 21, 2022.
Security cameras captured the home invasion on May 21, 2022.(Tony Geftos)
By Tony Geftos
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money.

“It was almost like it was a raid, the way they come in, they had the flashlights in my face, the guns. I’m like, ‘What the? What’s going on right now?’ She don’t even wake up. Wake up, man! We’re getting robbed right now,” said the former homeowner, who did not want to reveal his identity.

He no longer lives in the house on the 3500 block of Quast near the Washington Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. The video, released by Toledo Police today, was captured at about 2:06 AM May 21, 2022.

According to the police report, the men targeted a safe inside the home and got away with more than $200K in cash.

“You know, all the kept saying was, ‘Get your hands up. We’re gonna kill ya. Open that safe.’ And they couldn’t get the combination. He said, ‘You’ve got one more chance to open that safe or I’m shootin’ ya,” explains the man who was robbed.

Once he opened the safe, the homeowner says the men forced him into a closet and left in a white cargo van. The man and his girlfriend were not harmed. Now, he’s offering a $5K reward on top of the $5K reward from Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the armed robbers.

You can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
According to a brief statement released by district officials, Josh Andrews has been “relieved...
Lake High School assistant principal and head football coach take leave pending investigation
Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park on Saturday, this week his community remembers...
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
The suspects were caught on surveillance video
Suspects break into a home while the family is at a funeral
Lake High School
Assistant principal, coach removed during investigation previously violated another district’s anti-harassment policy

Latest News

Scott Sheridan opened his store in 1993
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
Toledo police continue to piece together the murders of two Toledo teens.
TPD continues to seek information on two unsolved teen homicides
Toledo police continue to piece together the murders of two Toledo teens.
Police continue to seek information in two unsolved teen homicides
J.R. Majewski wins the Republican primary for Ohio's 9th Congressional district. [PHOTO:...
Reports: NW Ohio Congressional candidate lied about serving in Afghanistan