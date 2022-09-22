Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Video shows men dressed in all black wearing ski masks running up to a home and making their way inside. The men appear to be carrying guns, flashlights, and tools. Moments later, they aim at the couple asleep on the bed and demand money.

“It was almost like it was a raid, the way they come in, they had the flashlights in my face, the guns. I’m like, ‘What the? What’s going on right now?’ She don’t even wake up. Wake up, man! We’re getting robbed right now,” said the former homeowner, who did not want to reveal his identity.

He no longer lives in the house on the 3500 block of Quast near the Washington Branch of the Toledo-Lucas County Public Library. The video, released by Toledo Police today, was captured at about 2:06 AM May 21, 2022.

According to the police report, the men targeted a safe inside the home and got away with more than $200K in cash.

“You know, all the kept saying was, ‘Get your hands up. We’re gonna kill ya. Open that safe.’ And they couldn’t get the combination. He said, ‘You’ve got one more chance to open that safe or I’m shootin’ ya,” explains the man who was robbed.

Once he opened the safe, the homeowner says the men forced him into a closet and left in a white cargo van. The man and his girlfriend were not harmed. Now, he’s offering a $5K reward on top of the $5K reward from Crime Stoppers for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction of the armed robbers.

You can call or text Crime Stoppers at 419-255-1111.

