Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Loved ones mourn the death of brothers Max and Ben Morrissey, who died in a fire at the BP Husky Refinery in Oregon, Tuesday.

Family friend Zac Schabel grew up down the street from the Morrissey’s said the brothers were extremely close-knit.

" They were extremely tight. Everywhere Max would go, Ben would go. If there were any kind of scaffold, they would always have each other’s backs, and they were definitely two boys you didn’t want to mess with,” said Shabel.

The brothers leave behind wives and small children.

“Max had two kids, and Ben had a son as well. That’s just devastating as a father myself. Last time we met, Max and me, we spoke about being fathers. My heart just sinks for the two kids,” said Schabel.

Max Morrisey recently started running Red Eye Pie and Frozen Fantasy’s in Oregon.

“One of his dreams was to own an ice cream shop. It’s actually halfway between our two houses that would actually be there to hang out. I know when it changed hands at ownership, he had an opportunity to take over the business, and he just wanted to keep that in the community,” said Schabel.

The community has rallied together to support the family. United Steelworkers Local 1-346 started the ‘Ben and Max Morrisey Fund.’ Visit Croghan Colonial Bank located on 4157 Navarre Ave. in Oregon to donate.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.