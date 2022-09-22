Health Department announces annual flu shot clinics

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo-Lucas County Health Department announced its annual flu shot clinics Thursday.

According to TLCHD, seasonal flu activity typically occurs between October and May. The annual walk-in flu clinics will start on Sept. 26.

TLCHD says the clinics will be available to the public, throughout the season, on the following dates:

Monday, Sept. 26 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

Tuesday, Sept. 27 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St. 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. That Neighborhood Free Health Clinic located at 306 Bush St.

Wednesday, Sept. 28 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

Thursday, Sept. 29 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Richfield Township Fire Hall located at 11450 W Sylvania Ave.

Monday, Oct. 3 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

Tuesday, Oct. 4 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

Thursday, Oct. 6 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

Friday, Oct. 7 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.

Tuesday, Oct. 11 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Toledo-Lucas County Health Department located at 635 N. Erie St.



According to TLCHD, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that everyone six months of age and older, and able to be vaccinated, should receive the flu vaccine each year. TLCHD also offers the high-dose flu vaccine available for those 65 and older.

All insurances may be billed, including Medicare Part B and Ohio Medicaid. Flu vaccines are available to everyone, regardless of insurance status.

For more information, call 419-213-2013.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.