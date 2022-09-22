Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Man wins $3M lottery prize 3 years after his brother won $1M

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.
Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.(Virginia Lottery)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STERLING, Va. (Gray News) – A man in Virginia is celebrating after a big win playing a lottery scratcher game – but it’s not the first time his family has seen good fortune.

In 2019, Terry Mudd won $1 million playing a Virginia Lottery scratcher game.

Not to be outdone, his brother Danny Mudd recently bought a scratch-off ticket and won the $3 million top prize.

“I couldn’t believe it!” Danny Mudd told lottery officials as he claimed his prize.

Danny Mudd decided to take the one-time cash payout option of $1,875,000 before taxes.

“It hasn’t sunk in yet,” he said. “I’m just smiling!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park on Saturday, this week his community remembers...
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
University of Toledo's Health Science Campus
Ohio AG prepared to sue ProMedica over missed payments to UToledo
The coroner's office said 18-year-old Pliasi Coker died from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Teenager shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

rental expenses
With rent up 25%, experts say staying put this year may be cheaper than moving
Alex Jones testifies Thursday in a trial in Waterbury, Connecticut.
Alex Jones testifies in trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies
GHGA is recalling the products over possible listeria contamination.
Some vegetable products sold at Kroger recalled over possible listeria contamination
The flight into the eye of Hurricane Fiona took place Tuesday morning.
An inside look: Plane flies through eye of Hurricane Fiona
In this photo provided by the South Ukraine nuclear power plant, a crater left by a Russian...
In Ukraine, Russia presses military and political campaigns