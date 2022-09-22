Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Pinball is a popular pastime for a lot of people, and a Maumee store has sold the machines for decades.

But it’s the end of the road for “DrScott’s.” The longtime business is closing its doors in a matter of days.

Scott Sheridan is a real pinhead. “There are three kinds of pinheads. The player, the collector, and the tech. Some people love working on cars, I love working on pinball machines.”

Sheridan has been working on them since the 1970s. After a career in advertising, he opened “DrScott’'s” in 1993. He said there’s a real skill set and science behind the game.

“That’s one of the things you have to pay attention to, how fast the ball is spinning, in what direction, and where it’ll ricochet. That ball is wild and that’s the magic of pinball,” Sheridan said.

But after nearly 30 years, Scott is closing the store at the end of this month. “Over the last couple of years with COVID-19, it was really hard. A distributor told me there won’t be new games until 2024. I can’t run a business that way. I was married for almost 40 years, and my wife died of kidney disease. I want to relax and enjoy life and do some traveling,” he said.

Sheridan is down to only a few dozen pinball machines on the floor and says selling them won’t be tough. “The price of pinball machines in the last few years has gone absolutely nuts. For example, I had a game I sold to a guy in California for $8,000. He turned around and flipped it for $15,000.”

And yes. He does have a favorite. “My favorite is Tommy, where it plays all the music from the rock opera,” Sheridan said,

Even though the store is closing, it’s not the end of Scott’s pinball story. He plans to open a small repair shop to keep his hands in the game.

“I’ll have all my parts and pieces and my workbench. I’ll be able to fabricate things as I need to. I am going to keep working on the 2,000 machines I sold in the last 30 years, I’ll take care of them as long as I can. I will also travel anywhere east of the Mississippi to work on machines,” Sheridan said.

Scott still has a few pinball machines he’ll keep at home. So it’s not really game over.

