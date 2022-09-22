Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Michigan man pleads not guilty in deadly Alexis Road crash

Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular...
Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August.(Corrections Center)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The man who was indicted in connection to the deadly Alexis Road crash in May pleaded not guilty Wednesday.

Joshua Whitaker, of Erie, Michigan, was charged with two counts of aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and vehicular assault charges in August. Whitaker appeared in court on Sept. 21 and pleaded not guilty. A judge set his bond at $50,000 at no 10%.

According to Toledo Police, on May 5, 2022, Whitaker was driving westbound on Alexis Road while William Gergich Jr., 31, of Holland, and a 27-year-old passenger was driving eastbound. TPD says Whitaker allegedly lost control of his car and drove right into the path of Gergich’s car.

TPD says all three people involved were taken out of their cars. Gergich and Whitaker suffered from blunt force trauma injuries and were taken to area hospitals where Gergich later died from his injuries.

A pretrial date has been set for Oct. 26 at 9:00 a.m.

Gergich and Whitaker suffered from blunt force trauma injuries and were taken to area hospitals...
Gergich and Whitaker suffered from blunt force trauma injuries and were taken to area hospitals where Gergich later died from his injuries.(wtvg)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park on Saturday, this week his community remembers...
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
University of Toledo's Health Science Campus
Ohio AG prepared to sue ProMedica over missed payments to UToledo
The coroner's office said 18-year-old Pliasi Coker died from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Teenager shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

People living on Barrows St say something has got to change about the eyesore on the block.
Neighborhood Nuisance: Vacant eyesore troubling disabled neighbors
According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to...
US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo
Agility Angels at Hensville
Agility Angels at Hensville
Midterm election outlook
Ohio midterm election outlook discussion with ABC News political director