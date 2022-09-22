Birthday Club
Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday

By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:23 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Meet at the Mott Quality of Life Community Meeting is happening on Thursday.

The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch Library located at 1010 Dorr St.

Organizers say neighbors, community leaders, neighborhood organizations and representatives from several City of Toledo departments will come together to discuss the quality of life issues in your neighborhoods and work together to find solutions.

