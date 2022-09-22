Birthday Club
September 22nd Weather Forecast

Cool Fall Week On The Way
By Ross Ellet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 6:03 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It will be sunny this morning with afternoon clouds and a few sprinkles. Afternoon highs will be in the low to middle 60s. Clear and cold weather is expected tonight with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s. There could be a little patchy light frost near the tri-state. Friday will be sunny with highs in the middle 60s. A few showers are possible this weekend with a mostly cloudy sky. Highs are expected to near 70. Highs are expected to be in the low to middle 60s next week. A few showers and wind are expected on Monday. Sunshine returns by Wednesday.

