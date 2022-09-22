TPD continues to seek information on two unsolved teen homicides

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department continues to piece together the murders of two Toledo teens.

Marvelous Walton, who played football for St. Francis high school, and Neiko McIntyre, who played for Whitmer.

The teens were shot and killed on the streets of Toledo. McIntyre’s father told 13abc he keeps in touch with the detective.

“It’s moving forward, but it’s a lot of stuff that they have to put together,” said Christopher McIntyre.

Neiko McIntyre was shot and killed in the middle of the street in April. Lt. Paul Davis explained where detectives are with the case.

“Detectives do have some video footage involving the incident. We are not ready to release that at this time,” Lt. Davis said.

Investigators also have video of the murder of 17-year-old Marvelous Walton. TPD has not made any arrests in either case.

“The last thing you ever want to do in an investigation is either arrest the wrong person or make an arrest when there is more evidence out there,” said Lt. Davis.

Police are keeping the information in both cases close to their vests. However, McIntyre said he believes whoever killed his son will be brought to justice.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.