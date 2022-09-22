Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo

According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to...
According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19.(United States Marshals Service)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19.

U.S. Marshals says Brown has been identified as the suspect in a murder that took place on June 28 in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti, Mich. The murder allegedly stemmed from an argument over Facebook. Brown allegedly went to the victim’s house and shot and killed the victim.

Brown stands approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Brown was last known to be living in the Ypsilanti, Mich. area with ties to Toledo.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip by clicking here. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
Frank Lester drowned at East Harbor State Park on Saturday, this week his community remembers...
Gibsonburg community mourns 6-year-old boy who drowned over the weekend
University of Toledo's Health Science Campus
Ohio AG prepared to sue ProMedica over missed payments to UToledo
The coroner's office said 18-year-old Pliasi Coker died from multiple gunshot wounds. The...
Teenager shot and killed in Toledo

Latest News

Agility Angels at Hensville
Agility Angels at Hensville
Midterm election outlook
Ohio midterm election outlook discussion with ABC News political director
"Sweater weather" is upon us, with patchy frost west of I-75 tomorrow morning. Dan Smith has...
9/22: Dan's Thursday Noon Forecast
The meeting will take place on Sept. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in Room A at the Mott Branch...
Quality of Life community meeting to take place Thursday