US Marshals increase reward for information on murder suspect with ties to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The United States Marshals Service is increasing the reward for information about a murder suspect who has ties to Toledo.

According to the U.S. Marshals, the reward is now $5,000 for information leading directly to the arrest of Coreyon Joseph Brown, 19.

U.S. Marshals says Brown has been identified as the suspect in a murder that took place on June 28 in the West Willow area of Ypsilanti, Mich. The murder allegedly stemmed from an argument over Facebook. Brown allegedly went to the victim’s house and shot and killed the victim.

Brown stands approximately 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Brown was last known to be living in the Ypsilanti, Mich. area with ties to Toledo.

Anyone with information can contact the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833) or you can send a web tip by clicking here. Reward money is available and tipsters can remain anonymous.

