9/23: Dan’s Friday Noon Forecast

Rain chances/wind speeds going up through Monday; consistent highs in the 60s
Highs will stay steady through the weekend, though rain chances and wind speeds are both on the upswing. Dan Smith explains.
By Dan Smith
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:50 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Lows dipped into the 30s west of I-75 this morning, and highs will stay consistently in the 60s for the next several days. The weekend’s key features will be increasing rain chances and wind speeds -- 30 to 40mph gusts possible as we head into next work week, with scattered showers swirling around the latest low to roll through. Tuesday appears to be the next fully dry day in the works.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

