Donations cover replacement tandem bike for special needs boy and his grandmother

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - On the streets of Point Place, it’s kickstand up, helmets on, and rubber hits the road. Caleb Hooten, 12, and his grandmother Janelle Wright are back on a brand new tandem bike.

“I cried a few times, and then I cried a couple more times. It was unbelievable,” said Wright. “Because everybody kept asking, ‘Can we help? Can we help?’ And they helped.”

Two weeks ago, 13abc shared the story of how the two would ride across Point Place on their bicycle made for two. The tandem bike was a gift for Caleb, who has microcephaly and health issues. He and his grandmother recently discovered someone stole their bike out of the garage.

When word got out, donations came in. Just over $500 was enough for Janelle to order a new tandem bike.

“We took it for a test run only because I’m not used to gears for a lot of years. It was a 21 speed instead of a 10 speed like I was used to. So, we made sure the chain was on right, and got it in the right gear so we can pedal.”

Keep an eye out for them in Point Place!

