Feel Good Friday: Lost and Found

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (WTVG) - They say “it takes a village” to raise a child, and a “village” came together to help one little guy who lost his best buddy.

It’s a story that will touch the heart of anyone who has ever had a “lovie” they couldn’t live without.

Jaxson Stuart, 3, was never spotted without his favorite stuffed sloth by his side.

“We cannot go anywhere without it. We cannot leave the house without it, he can’t go to school without it and he can’t sleep without it,” said his mother, Kendra DeWitt.

So you can imagine what happened when “swoffy”, as Jaxson calls it, fell out of a school bus somewhere on the way from the boy’s daycare to his preschool.

“I was told that he put it out the window; I believe it was to see if it would fly,” recalled DeWitt.

Jaxson’s mother got an email from his preschool teacher when he arrived distraught. She and her fiancé raced out to retrace the bus route. Along the way, she put up this post on a Whitehouse community forum, hoping that, perhaps, someone had spotted the fuzzy critter.

The couple gave up the search after a few hours. But then, the unbelievable happened.

“I get a call from his preschool teacher saying that his bus aide ended up backtracking the route and ended up finding it on the side of the road,” remembered DeWitt. “I about cried!”

Now, the two best buddies have been reunited, and all is well.

