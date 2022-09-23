Birthday Club
GM makes announcement on electric vehicle investments in Toledo

The announcement is scheduled to take place at approximately 12:30 p.m.
The announcement is scheduled to take place at approximately 12:30 p.m.
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:01 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - General Motors is expected to make an announcement in Toledo on Friday.

The announcement is scheduled to take place at approximately 12:30 p.m.

According to The Blade, GM is expected to announce a major electric vehicle-related manufacturing investment for the GM plant in Toledo.

We will have more information once the announcement is completed.

