GOP candidate Majewski calls claim questioning his military service a lie

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican Congressional candidate JR Majewski said Friday he has not lied with regard to his military service, a claim recently made by the Associated Press and touted by his opponent in Ohio 9th District, Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

In an interview on Newsmax Thursday night, Majewski said he had left the military in August of 2003, before the awards for service in Afghanistan were created. He maintained that his squadron did fly into Afghanistan, transporting supplies and fighters to the front lines.

“This is a lie,” Majewski told Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly. “This is a slander because Marcy Kaptur is scared as hell that she’s going to lose in November.”

Majewski said he would hold a press conference at noon Friday to address the AP report about his military service.

