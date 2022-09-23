Birthday Club
GOP candidate Majewski calls claim questioning his military service a lie

In a video posted to Facebook, GOP candidate JR Majewski defends himself against claims he lied about his military service.
In a video posted to Facebook, GOP candidate JR Majewski defends himself against claims he lied about his military service.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 9:27 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Republican Congressional candidate JR Majewski said Friday he has not lied with regard to his military service, a claim recently made by the Associated Press and touted by his opponent in Ohio 9th District, Democrat Rep. Marcy Kaptur.

In an interview on Newsmax Thursday night, Majewski said he had left the military in August of 2003, before the awards for service in Afghanistan were created. He maintained that his squadron did fly into Afghanistan, transporting supplies and fighters to the front lines.

“This is a lie,” Majewski told Newsmax anchor Greg Kelly. “This is a slander because Marcy Kaptur is scared as hell that she’s going to lose in November.”

Marcy Kaptur and the AP Reporters are lying.

Posted by JR Majewski for Congress on Thursday, September 22, 2022

Majewski said he would hold a press conference at noon Friday to address the AP report about his military service.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

