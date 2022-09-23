High school student dies after medical emergency during flag football game

Birthday Club
By Jamarlo Phillips and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia high school senior died following a medical emergency during a flag football game Wednesday afternoon.

Administration at the Weber School, a private Jewish school in Sandy Springs, confirmed that the student was a member of the school’s senior class.

Officials have not said what the medical emergency was, and the student’s name is not being released at the request of the family.

Parents told WGCL that fellow students watched in fear as the teen collapsed on the field and then witnessed repeated unsuccessful attempts at reviving him.

Head of School Rabbi Ed Harwitz said the school is mourning the tragic loss and is providing mental health resources to students and staff.

In a statement to WGCL, Harwitz wrote:

“The Weber School is mourning the tragic loss yesterday of a member of our Senior class. Last night and this morning, students, faculty, staff, and parents came together in solidarity and meaningful reflection and prayer. Starting today, Weber is partnering with Jewish communal agencies and mental health resources to provide teams of therapists, counselors, and rabbis to support our students, faculty, staff, and parents. All classes, athletic practices, events, and co-curricular programs have been canceled today. We are deeply grateful for the expressions of love and support that so many throughout greater Atlanta have shared upon hearing this tragic news. At this time, Weber’s singular concern is to care for our grieving community.”

An autopsy is being performed to determine an exact cause of death.

The school is located about 15 miles north of downtown Atlanta.

