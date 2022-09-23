Race for the Cure returns to Toledo on Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure is retuning to Toledo on Sunday.

Race for the Cure will take place on Sept. 25 in Downtown Toledo. The schedule is as follows:

7:00 a.m. - Event Opens

9:00 a.m. - Opening Ceremony

9:30 a.m. - 5K Run & Walk

Organizers say all members of the breast cancer community honoring friends, family and anyone who has been impacted by the disease are encouraged to participate.

“We are excited to welcome Race participants in person this year and grateful for the opportunity to provide a community for anyone who has been impacted by breast cancer,” said Gretchen Awad, Executive Director of Northwest Ohio at Susan G. Komen. “Whether you are in treatment, celebrating survivorship, or a family member, friend or loved one, we hope you will join us and be part of our collective efforts to end breast cancer forever.”

According to organizers, the Race for the Cure is about making an impact toward curing breast cancer and the funds raised will give individuals who have been impacted by the disease access to the resources and support they need.

