Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Reports: 4 dead after shooting, barricade situation, fire at Illinois home

A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded inside. (Source: WLS/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:26 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OAK FOREST, Ill. (Gray News) - Four people are reportedly dead after a fire and barricade situation at a suburban Chicago home on Friday morning.

A man shot members of his family before barricading himself and setting the home on fire, according to media reports.

Neighbors in the area said they heard gunshots, and a neighbor’s surveillance camera apparently caught the shooting of three people outside the home, WLS reported.

Authorities haven’t released the names of the victims.

Oak Forest officials tweeted just after 7 a.m. that an individual was barricaded. They asked residents who live in the area to shelter in place.

They reported about two hours later that there was no longer a threat to the community, but police are continuing to investigate.

The city of Oak Forest is about 20 miles south of Chicago.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. WLS via CNN Newsource contributed to this report.

Most Read

Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
Scott Sheridan opened his store in 1993
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
Security cameras captured the home invasion on May 21, 2022.
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
A nail tech is fighting for his life after police say he was punched

Latest News

baby feet
Baby names that are illegal around the world
This image provided by the National Hurricane Center National Oceanic and Atmospheric...
Hurricane Fiona roars by Bermuda, on route to Canada
FILE - Elton John performs during his "Farewell Yellow Brick Road," tour, Friday, July 15,...
Elton John playing White House lawn as part of farewell tour
FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint