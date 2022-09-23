Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

TPD: No active shooter at Scott High School

Toledo Public Schools releases information regarding recent data breach.
Toledo Public Schools releases information regarding recent data breach.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:54 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there is no active shooter at Scott High School.

Crews were dispatched and cleared the school Friday afternoon but Toledo Police said that there have been several false calls across the state.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said that there was an active shooter training drill scheduled for Friday but the district was not sure why TPD showed up. The district spokesperson went on to say that police were told there was a shooter in a room at the school that doesn’t exist.

There was a swatting incident reported in Central Ohio and a false report of an active shooter in Southern Ohio within hours of one another on Friday.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
Scott Sheridan opened his store in 1993
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
Security cameras captured the home invasion on May 21, 2022.
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
A nail tech is fighting for his life after police say he was punched

Latest News

Highs will stay steady through the weekend, though rain chances and wind speeds are both on the...
9/23: Dan's Friday Noon Forecast
Majewski press conference
Majewski press conference
The announcement is scheduled to take place at approximately 12:30 p.m.
GM makes announcement on electric vehicle investments in Toledo
GM makes an announcement in Toledo