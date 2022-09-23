TPD: No active shooter at Scott High School

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police said there is no active shooter at Scott High School.

Crews were dispatched and cleared the school Friday afternoon but Toledo Police said that there have been several false calls across the state.

A Toledo Public Schools spokesperson said that there was an active shooter training drill scheduled for Friday but the district was not sure why TPD showed up. The district spokesperson went on to say that police were told there was a shooter in a room at the school that doesn’t exist.

There was a swatting incident reported in Central Ohio and a false report of an active shooter in Southern Ohio within hours of one another on Friday.

