419 Ale Trail breweries offer deals for Ohio Pint Day

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Pint Day is Tuesday Sept. 27 and 419 Ale Trail breweries have deals for those interested.

The 419 Ale Trail is in its second year, and it offers beer-fanatics the chance to try new breweries at 35 participating locations throughout Toledo and 10 counties in Northwest Ohio.

Breweries apart of the Ohio Craft Brewers Association will sell Ohio Pint Day glasses on Tuesday.

Sign up on 419 Ale Trail to receive a free mobile passport, which can be used to check-in to breweries and win prizes.

Select breweries have special offers for those who participate, and the further you go, the more chances you have to win the grand prize.

Participants have until June 17, 2023 to complete to Ale Trail.

Some pint day offers submitted by participating 419 Ale Trail include:

Aistear Brewing: Purchase an Ohio Pint Day glass for $10 filled with a free pint of beer or receive a free can to-go.

Buffalo Rock Brewing Co.: Receive a free Ohio Pint Day glass with purchase of a pint. Limited one per customer; may purchase additional glasses at $5 each.

Earnest Brew Works - South Toledo: Free Ohio Pint Day glass for first 100 customers that purchase a pint of beer at south Toledo location. Additional glasses can be purchased for $5.

Earnest Brew Works - Downtown: Free Ohio Pint Day glass to the first 30 people that purchase a pint of beer. Additional glasses can be purchased for $5.

Inside the Five: Purchase an Ohio Pint Day Glass for $7 and for just $3 more, guests can get any 16 oz. beer in their new glass. Available at both Sylvania and Perrysburg locations.

Laird Arcade Brewery: Open Sept. 28 with normal operating hours to sell Ohio Pint Day glasses.

Oncore Brewing: Purchase a pint of beer and receive a free Ohio Pint Day glass. Special hours on Ohio Pint Day are 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Offer available on Ohio Pint Day only.

Ramblin’ Red’s: Receive $1 off all pints on Ohio Pint Day.

Saucy Brew Works: Guests may buy an Ohio Pint Day glass for $5 or receive one for free with any $30 dine-in tab. While supplies last at all Saucy Brew Works locations.

Six Fifths Distilling: Receive a half-price specialty cocktail on Ohio Pint Day.

Upside Brewing: Purchase an Ohio Pint Day glass for $8 or $2 off any pour with the purchase of a glass.

