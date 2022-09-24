Birthday Club
BGSU announces new School of Engineering, School of Aviation

A reconfiguration of the college was passed by the board. It will create the School of...
A reconfiguration of the college was passed by the board. It will create the School of Engineering and the School of Aviation, but still consist the existing School of the Built Environment.(Tony Geftos)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Bowling Green State University Board of Trustees met and approved a major restructuring project on Friday, Sept. 23.

This comes as a landmark change to the University’s College of Technology Architecture and Applied Engineering, which will enhance education opportunities for current and future students.

A reconfiguration of the college was passed by the board. It will create the School of Engineering and the School of Aviation, but still consist the existing School of the Built Environment.

The School of Engineering will build upon what the university has already done. The engineering technology programs hold accreditation from Accreditation Board for Engineering and Technology.

The BGSU Aviation program will now be nationally recognized, though it was recently ranked No. 4 in the nation by FLYING Magazine.

“With the creation of the new School of Engineering and the School of Aviation, BGSU is positioned to meet the critical workforce needs of Ohio and beyond,” said BGSU President Rodney K. Rogers. “As a public university for the public good, we are steadfast in our commitment to creating and enhancing relevant academic programs that provide opportunities for our students and for the public.”

With the two new schools, the college’s programs will be housed in one of three schools within the CTAAE to provide collaborative and industry-focused curriculum. The college has an already-established School of the Built Environment for its construction management and architecture programs.

Earlier this year, faculty and staff overwhelmingly passed a resolution in support of the reconfiguration.

“These changes will continue to open doors for our students, while at the same time aiding our region by meeting its workforce needs,” said Dr. Jennie Gallimore, professor and dean of CTAAE. “Creating both schools will increase the visibility of BGSU, better address the needs of both students and the workforce and support the overall mission of the University by doing public good from the ground up.”

All academic programs within the Department of Engineering Technologies and Department of Visual Communication Technology & Education will be housed in the School of Engineering except for Aviation, which will be housed in the School of Aviation.

