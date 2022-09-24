Birthday Club
Hancock County hosts Oktoberfest today

Oktoberfest in Downtown Findlay
Oktoberfest in Downtown Findlay(Provided by Hancock County)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Oktoberfest is happening today in Downtown Findlay to celebrate German Heritage in Hancock County.

The festival will begin at 2 p.m. and last until 10:30 p.m., with family-friendly activities, live music, polka dancing, contests, German food and a large selection of beer and wine. It has become one of the largest single-day events in the region, by hosting over 6,000 people.

Fred Ziwich and the International Sound Machine, a polka band, will preform at 2 p.m., and The Duane Malinowks Orchestrai will preform at 6:30 p.m.

The official tapping of the firkin will happen on the content stage at 4 p.m. along with opening ceremonies for various contests, some including a bratwurst eating competition and a stein endurance challenge.

German crafts and games will be available for children of all ages in Kinderplatz from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The festival will host over 30 different kinds of import, domestic and craft beers, with 10 microbreweries in attendance.

Admission is $5 for those 21 and older and $3 for those younger than 21.

A complete schedule of events can be found here.

