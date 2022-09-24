Local treatment center hosts ribbon cutting ceremony

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - HERE’S MY TURNING POINT treatment center is hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for its newly renovated facility on Sept. 25 at 1 p.m.

The facility is located on 2345 Dorr St, and is a treatment center for addiction, recovery and mental health. The center is dedicated to helping individuals and families impacted by mental health and substance use disorders. They hope to improve the quality of life through advocacy, education and service.

“We felt that we could make a positive impact on those individuals in need while becoming part of the community and partnering with local agencies to help combat mental health and substance use issues within the city and the surrounding area,” said HERE’S MY TURNING POINT Owner and CEO Tina Butts.

Ohio, like other states, face several public health challenges, including drug addiction, overdose deaths, trauma and mental illness. This increases the need for access to addiction and mental health services.

According to a press release distributed by the treatment center, in 2019, approximately one in ten adults reported symptoms of anxiety and, or depression disorder.

“HERE’S MY TURNING POINT is here to help. With our unmatched care and compassion – lives will be saved,” said Butts.

The new facility includes a variety of amenities and services and is a safe space for individuals to launch their journey in recovery. The public is invited to tour the facility and celebrate the new chapter of providing hope and care to those in need across Toledo and Northwest Ohio.

For more information, visit heresmyturningpoint.org or call (419)-407-5342.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.