Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother's of Twins Club

Toledo Mother's of Twins Club hosts mom-to-mom sale
(Toledo's Mother's of Twins Club Facebook)
By Megan Finke
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania.

The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.

Official members of the Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club can shop early, starting at 10:45 a.m.

If you’re interested in membership email tmotcmvp@gmail.com.

