Mom-to-mom sale with Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club is hosting the fall mom-to-mom sale on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Tam-O-Shanter located on 7060 W Sylvania.
The sale will start at noon and last until 3 p.m., carrying various kid’s toys, clothes and more, for all ages.
Official members of the Toledo Mother’s of Twins Club can shop early, starting at 10:45 a.m.
If you’re interested in membership email tmotcmvp@gmail.com.
