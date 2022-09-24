Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:36 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Toledo Police say there is no active shooter at Scott High School in Toledo on Sept. 23, 2022....
Swatting incidents at Scott High School, Findlay, throughout Ohio
Republican Congressional candidate JR Majewski said Friday he has not lied with regard to his...
Majewski addresses military record amid questions of Afghanistan deployment
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
A nail tech is fighting for his life after police say he was punched
This is the very first investment in an existing propulsion facility to transform it into EV...
GM to invest millions for electric vehicle manufacturing in Toledo
Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire

Latest News

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying.
Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida