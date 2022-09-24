Birthday Club
Perkins Township Police Chief dies

Rest in Peace
Rest in Peace(CBS46)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Perkins Township shared to Facebook last night, the death of Police Chief Vince Donald.

They said Donald had great love and respect for his community and served exceptionally well throughout his career.

The post said he died from what appeared to be natural causes.

Further details concerning funeral arrangements will be announced at a later date.

Chief of Police Vince Donald of Perkins Township.
Chief of Police Vince Donald of Perkins Township.(Provided by Perkins Township)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

