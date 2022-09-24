Road dedicated as Brandon Stalker Memorial Way

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Washington Local Schools district will be dedicating a roadway to Officer Brandon Stalker on Oct. 12.

The Brandon Stalker Memorial Way will be located on Alexis Road, between Tetherwood and Herst, in front of Whitmer Criminal Justice Garage which is located on 5601 Clegg Dr.

Stalker was a Toledo Police officer and Whitmer High School graduate who lost his life in the line of duty.

There will be speakers like Superintendent Kadee Anstadt, Toledo Police Chief George Kral and Ohio State Representative Lisa Sobecki present at the ceremony.

Stalker’s daughter will unveil the sign at 8:45 p.m., following the ceremony which begins 15 minuets prior.

For more information, contact Katie Peters at (419)-509-5893.

