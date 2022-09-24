Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year.

The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.

“To date, this program has assisted just under 4,000 households in Toledo-Lucas County with more than 20 million dollars in assistance. We are keeping the portal open through the end of the year to assist families in need,” Housing Commissioner Tiffanie McNair said.

Applicants who have already started an application or have received assistance may still apply for additional funding through their existing application.

For more information on eligibility, landlord requirements or to apply visit toledo.oh.gov/renters

