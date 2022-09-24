Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Toledo-Lucas County extends latest round of rental assistance

The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until...
The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year.(WTVG)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 8:39 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Lucas County Emergency Rental Assistance Program application will remain open until the end of the year.

The application portal assists eligible households with up to 15 months of assistance. The program includes current, future, and even past-due rent. In addition, new renters’ fees, security deposits, utility deposits, and utility payments are also included.

“To date, this program has assisted just under 4,000 households in Toledo-Lucas County with more than 20 million dollars in assistance. We are keeping the portal open through the end of the year to assist families in need,” Housing Commissioner Tiffanie McNair said.

Applicants who have already started an application or have received assistance may still apply for additional funding through their existing application.

For more information on eligibility, landlord requirements or to apply visit toledo.oh.gov/renters

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Max and Ben Morrissey
Family and friends mourn two brothers killed in refinery fire
The bp Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
Two brothers die in BP Husky Toledo Refinery fire, OSHA investigating
Police arrested 25-year-old Andre Pitts and charged him with felonious assault.
A nail tech is fighting for his life after police say he was punched
Scott Sheridan opened his store in 1993
Maumee store that’s helped entertain generations of local families is closing
Security cameras captured the home invasion on May 21, 2022.
Armed robbers steal $200k from safe in Toledo home, hold homeowners at gunpoint

Latest News

Employees at the Toledo plant call the investment exciting news
GM makes 760 million dollar investment into the Toledo plant
The low-cost spay/neuter clinic is facing staff shortages
Staff shortages cause appointment backlog at a local low-cost spay/neuter clinic
Majewski addresses military record amid questions of Afghanistan deployment
9/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast
9/23/22: Jay Berschback's Evening Forecast