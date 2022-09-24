TPD: One shot at 7-Eleven on Woodville Road
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 9:39 AM EDT
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One person was shot outside 7-Eleven on the 500 block of Woodville Road early Saturday morning, according to the Toledo Police Department.
Police told 13abc that the victim is a male and was shot in the foot. The suspect took off.
TPD are investigating and no one is in custody at this time.
