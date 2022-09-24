TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning.

TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside.

According to police, there are no signs of injuries within the vehicle.

Check back later as this story is developing.

