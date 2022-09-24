TPD responds to car shooting, finds vehicle with no one inside
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department responded to a call about a car shooting early Saturday morning.
TPD said only one vehicle was found at the scene and it was driven into a backyard with bullet holes, but no one was inside.
According to police, there are no signs of injuries within the vehicle.
Check back later as this story is developing.
