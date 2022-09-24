Birthday Club
WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 6

On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has...
On the September 2nd edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, BCSN and 13abc has coverage of the final week in which TRAC teams will face off against NLL teams.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, we find out if Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg can remain unbeaten in the NLL before their much-anticipated showdown on September 30th.

Otsego and Rossford battle in the BCSN Game of the Week. Find out if Findlay could knock off 5-0 Fremont Ross, and Clyde took on Perkins, the 9th-ranked Division IV team in the state. Justin Feldkamp has highlights of those games and more, plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.

HIGHLGHTED GAMES:

  • Otsego at Rossford
  • Whitmer at St. John’s
  • Southview at Perrysburg
  • Findlay at Fremont Ross
  • Adrian Madison at Ottawa Hills
  • Start at Rogers
  • Summerfield at Whiteford
  • Clyde at Perkins
  • Port Clinton at Edison
  • Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
  • Napoleon at Maumee
  • St. Francis at Clay
  • Danbury at Toledo Christian
  • Springfield at Northview
  • Central Catholic at Lima Senior

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

