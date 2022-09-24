WATCH: 13abc Football Friday: Week 6
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -Inside the latest edition of Dave White Chevrolet Football Friday, we find out if Anthony Wayne and Perrysburg can remain unbeaten in the NLL before their much-anticipated showdown on September 30th.
Otsego and Rossford battle in the BCSN Game of the Week. Find out if Findlay could knock off 5-0 Fremont Ross, and Clyde took on Perkins, the 9th-ranked Division IV team in the state. Justin Feldkamp has highlights of those games and more, plus the cheerleaders of the week and the trifecta.
HIGHLGHTED GAMES:
- Otsego at Rossford
- Whitmer at St. John’s
- Southview at Perrysburg
- Findlay at Fremont Ross
- Adrian Madison at Ottawa Hills
- Start at Rogers
- Summerfield at Whiteford
- Clyde at Perkins
- Port Clinton at Edison
- Anthony Wayne at Bowling Green
- Napoleon at Maumee
- St. Francis at Clay
- Danbury at Toledo Christian
- Springfield at Northview
- Central Catholic at Lima Senior
