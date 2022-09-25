13abc, The Blade to host debate between Lucas County statehouse hopefuls

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two candidates looking to secure a spot in the state legislature for the first time will debate their policy differences this week.

13abc and The Toledo Blade, the station’s media partner, are teaming up to host a debate Thursday between Josh Williams and Nancy Larson, the candidates in the race for Ohio’s newly-drawn 41st House District.

The district stretches from Berkey to Jerusalem Township and includes Sylvania, Oregon, and parts of Toledo including Point Place. It’s considered a toss-up district that leans toward Democrats, according to election data from Dave’s Redistricting.

Williams, a Republican, is an attorney who lives in Oregon. He ran unopposed in the August primary.

Larson, a Democrat, is a social worker who lives in Sylvania. She defeated Colin Flanagan in the primary to advance to November.

The one-hour debate will air on 13abc’s streaming platforms, Facebook page and website on Thursday at 7 p.m. It will be recorded earlier that day in the 13abc studios.

