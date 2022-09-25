9/24: Derek’s Saturday 11pm Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible; lows in the upper 50s. SUNDAY: On and off rain with a rumble of thunder possible. Otherwise, mostly cloudy, and breezy with highs in the upper 60s. SUNDAY NIGHT: A few showers likely, lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Occasional rain, mostly cloudy, and windy with gusts up to 40 mph possible; highs in the mid-60s. MONDAY NIGHT: A lingering shower possible, lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: A shower or two around and breezy. Otherwise, partly sunny and cool with highs in the upper 50s. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with highs around 60. Mostly sunny for Thursday and Friday with highs in the mid-60s. Showers possible next Saturday with highs in the upper 60s.

