9/25: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible, but no severe weather. Lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts up to 40 mph and highs in the mid-60s. Just an isolated morning shower, then on/off rain for the afternoon. MONDAY NIGHT: A shower or two possible Monday night with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs near 60 and shower or sprinkle possible. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with lighter winds and highs around 60. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Lots of sun Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Depending on the track that Ian takes as it travels north into the US, a bit of rain will be possible next Saturday and Sunday. If the rain stays east, temps may be warmer.

