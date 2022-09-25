Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Over a month after the Michigan State Police officially took over the missing person case for Dee Ann Warner, her children and friends have filed petition to establish death.

At the time of her disappearance, Warner had four adult children and one minor child and was married to Dale Warner.

She was last seen on April 24, 2021 by a few of her children and a close friend, and the family has petitioned that she died on April 25, 2021 at 2170 W. Munger Rd, in Tecumseh, MI.

“She went missing between 7:42 p.m. on April 24 and 10 a.m. on April 25.” the petition said. A missing person report was filed on April 25, 2021 by her children.

On April 24, Warner left her nine-year-old child with a close friend to meet her husband Dale to discuss divorce, according to the petition. During the day, she also attended an eyelash appointment, visited her older children’s homes and took her daughter to a soccer game.

The petition said Warner appeared to be upset at her eyelash appointment, but she scheduled a future appointment showing no intent to leave town.

“On Saturday, April 24, 2021, I applied false eyelashes for Dee Warner. When Dee Warner arrived, she was crying and her eyes were puffy. She was upset about the disagreement she was having with her husband, Dale Warner,” Warner’s esthetician, Kelli Jo Stace said in her affidavit.

According to Warner’s family and friends, a number of facts prove she is likely dead. They say she left without a car, drone searches that covered more than 4,000 acres of land and water near here home produced no answers, there are no footsteps exiting her property, and she left her nine-year-old child alone.

“I love Dee Warner as any brother would love his sister. I initially did not want to believe that Dee was deceased. I have searched every lead possible over the past year in order to find her. I retained several investigators, including persons who specialize in homicide investigations. Despite holding out hope that we would find my sister, I reluctantly, and with a broken heart, came to the conclusion that Dee Warner is deceased,” Warner’s brother Gregg Hardy said in his affidavit.

She was not seen on the many security cameras across her property the date of disappearance and has not accessed any funds since April 24. Warner’s passport has not been swiped and she has not shown up on any facial recognition technology anywhere inside or outside of the U.S.A.

Warner has not made contact via email, phone, social media or text messages since April 24, and her family believes her cell phone is turned off and hasn’t been used since.

Despite efforts from law enforcement, including but not limited to the FBI, Michigan State Police and Lenawee County Sheriff’s Department, she hasn’t been found, the petition said.

A conservatorship was opened on Sept. 2, 2021 and there has been several professional conservators were appointed. The court found the reason for a conservatorship being Warner’s disappearance and the idea that the property will be wasted unless proper management is provided.

A hearing will be held on Thursday, March 9 for the petition.

