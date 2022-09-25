Birthday Club
Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m.
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m.

Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen.

The search was called off before 11 p.m., but brought search boats, drones with night vision and a coast guard helicopter.

There have not been any confirmed reports of anyone in the water.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

