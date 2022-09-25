Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m.

Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen.

The search was called off before 11 p.m., but brought search boats, drones with night vision and a coast guard helicopter.

There have not been any confirmed reports of anyone in the water.

