Maumee River water rescue after witnesses see person on jet ski
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - Last night, Maumee Fire and Rescue were called to the Corey Street loading dock on Maumee River around 8:40 p.m.
Witnesses said they thought they saw an unconscious man on a jet ski, which was later found to be stolen.
The search was called off before 11 p.m., but brought search boats, drones with night vision and a coast guard helicopter.
There have not been any confirmed reports of anyone in the water.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.
Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.