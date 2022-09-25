Ohio Task Force 1 deployed ahead of landfall of Tropical Storm Ian
DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Task Force 1 was deployed on Saturday ahead of the arrival of Tropical Storm Ian.
The task force is one of 26 Search and Rescue Response Teams across the U.S. It is a subsidiary of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA).
The state’s task force and two task forces from Virginia were activated due to the storm’s increase in strength, according to a press release.
The 47-person team was sent to assist at the Moody Air Force Base in Valdosta, Ga., the release said.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for the entire state Saturday evening with the storm’s impending arrival.
The storm is set to hit landfall early Thursday morning with the potential to turn into a ‘major hurricane’, according to weather experts familiar with the storm’s pattern.
This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.
