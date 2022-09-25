TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning.

According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped.

The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody.

The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.

