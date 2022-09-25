TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning.
According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped.
The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody.
The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
