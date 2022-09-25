Birthday Club
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.
The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.(MGN)
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Deparment responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them.

According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired.

The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.

The two vehicles allegedly shooting were also pulled over on Detroit Avenue.

No one was injured.

