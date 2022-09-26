Birthday Club
6 dead, 20 wounded in school shooting in Russia

By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:30 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOSCOW (AP) - A gunman on Monday morning killed six people and wounded 20 others in a school in central Russia, local police said.

Governor of the Udmurtia region, Alexander Brechalov, said in a video statement that the still unidentified shooter got into a school in Izhevsk, the region’s capital, killed a guard and some of the children there. “There are victims among the children, there are wounded too,” Brechalov said.

The school educated children between grades 1 and 11.

According to the governor and local police, the gunman shot himself. The school has been evacuated and area around it has been fenced off, the official said.

No details about the gunman or his motives have been released.

Izhevsk, a city of 640,000, is located west of the Ural mountains in central Russia, about 960 kilometres (596 miles) east of Moscow.

