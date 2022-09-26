Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9/25: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast

Scattered showers and breezy through Tuesday, then drying out.
9/25: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TONIGHT: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible, but no severe weather. Lows in the low 50s. MONDAY: Mostly cloudy and windy with gusts up to 40 mph and highs in the low to mid-60s. A couple rounds of showers are likely: the first during the late morning hours, then another later in the afternoon into the early evening. MONDAY NIGHT: An isolated shower with lows in the upper 40s. TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and breezy with highs near 60 and shower or sprinkle possible. EXTENDED: Partly sunny Wednesday with lighter winds and highs around 60. Mostly sunny Thursday with highs in the low 60s. Lots of sun Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Depending on the track that Ian takes as it travels north into the US, a bit of rain will be possible next Saturday and Sunday. If the rain stays east, temps may be warmer.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance

Latest News

9/25: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/25: Derek’s Sunday Evening Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday Evening Forecast
Gloomy, cool and breezy weather for the next few days.
Sept. 25, 2022: Heather’s Sunday AM Forecast