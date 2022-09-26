Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

9/26: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

Showery, breezy, and chilly early this week; sunny and dry to finish.
9/26: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
By Derek Witt
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:56 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers with a brief downpour possible. Highs in the mid-60s and wind gusts up to 40 mph. TONIGHT: Still a bit breezy tonight with just an isolated shower; lows around 50. TUESDAY: A stray shower early on, then more widespread showers for the afternoon when it’ll be breezy with highs near 60. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, lows in the mid-40s. WEDNESDAY: A lingering shower can’t be ruled out early in the morning, but the day will be mainly dry with lighter winds, partly sunny skies, and highs around 60. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the low to mid-60s. Lots of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Sunday with highs again in the low 70s but a shower will be possible, especially south of Toledo.

Copyright 2022 WTVG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

9/26: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
9/26: Derek's Monday Noon Forecast
Rain & Wind Today, Cool This Week
September 26th Weather Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/25: Derek’s Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast
9/25: Derek's Sunday 11pm Forecast