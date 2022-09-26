9/26: Derek’s Monday Noon Forecast

THIS AFTERNOON: Scattered showers with a brief downpour possible. Highs in the mid-60s and wind gusts up to 40 mph. TONIGHT: Still a bit breezy tonight with just an isolated shower; lows around 50. TUESDAY: A stray shower early on, then more widespread showers for the afternoon when it’ll be breezy with highs near 60. TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy with a stray shower possible, lows in the mid-40s. WEDNESDAY: A lingering shower can’t be ruled out early in the morning, but the day will be mainly dry with lighter winds, partly sunny skies, and highs around 60. EXTENDED: Mostly sunny Thursday, highs in the low to mid-60s. Lots of sunshine Friday with highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny Saturday with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny Sunday with highs again in the low 70s but a shower will be possible, especially south of Toledo.

