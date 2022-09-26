Birthday Club
Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?

This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine...
This August 2022 photo provided by Pfizer shows vials of the company's updated COVID-19 vaccine during production in Kalamazoo, Mich. U.S. regulators have authorized updated COVID-19 boosters, the first to directly target today's most common omicron strain. The move on Wednesday, Aug. 13, 2022, by the Food and Drug Administration tweaks the recipe of shots made by Pfizer and rival Moderna that already have saved millions of lives.(Pfizer via AP)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago.

The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better fight the most recent variants in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

“Moderna’s updated vaccine provides Americans with a way to protect themselves and their vulnerable loved ones as we head into the busy fall season of back to school, holiday travel, and festive gatherings with extended family,” according to a news release.

On Monday, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton held a live chat with 19 News, on why and who should be looking to get the most updated vaccine.

