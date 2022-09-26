Almost 1M Ohioans have gotten their 2nd COVID booster, but is it right for you?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 dashboard, 942,315 people have already received the second booster shot after it became available three weeks ago.

The CDC and FDA both approved the second booster, which was an updated version of the original vaccine to better fight the most recent variants in Omicron BA.4 and BA.5.

“Moderna’s updated vaccine provides Americans with a way to protect themselves and their vulnerable loved ones as we head into the busy fall season of back to school, holiday travel, and festive gatherings with extended family,” according to a news release.

On Monday, Moderna’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Paul Burton held a live chat with 19 News, on why and who should be looking to get the most updated vaccine.

