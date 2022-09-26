Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened in Medina County around 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of State Road, officials said. The crash happened in Sharon Township.

Garrett’s grey Porsche rolled several times during the crash, officials confirmed.

Garrett, along with a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Santiago said.

The Browns confirmed to 19 News the accident happened after Garrett left the practice facility.

Officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash and both people were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

The Browns confirmed to 19 News they are in the process of gathering more information.

