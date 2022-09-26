Birthday Club
13abc Marketplace
Contests
Community Calendar

Cleveland Browns star DE Myles Garrett injured in car crash

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football...
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett reacts during the second half of an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Browns DE Myles Garrett was injured in a car crash Monday afternoon, according to Sgt. Ray Santiago of the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Myles Garrett involved in car accident in Medina County.

Myles Garrett involved in car accident in Medina County.

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Monday, September 26, 2022

The crash happened in Medina County around 3 p.m. in the 5600 block of State Road, officials said. The crash happened in Sharon Township.

Garrett’s grey Porsche rolled several times during the crash, officials confirmed.

Garrett, along with a passenger in the car, was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Sgt. Santiago said.

The Browns confirmed to 19 News the accident happened after Garrett left the practice facility.

Officials said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash and both people were wearing seatbelts.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, officials said.

The Browns confirmed to 19 News they are in the process of gathering more information.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as more details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The sheriff confirmed that the incident was a pursuit.
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its...
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe Street, TPD said.
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
Dee Ann warner, 52, went missing on April 25, 2021.
Children of Dee Ann Warner petition to establish death
Bodycam video shows the moment a train hit a police cruiser while a woman in custody sat inside...
GRAPHIC: Woman hit by train while in police cruiser parked on tracks

Latest News

Young Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime
6th grade Bengals fan gets surprise of a lifetime with Super Bowl tickets
Baker Mayfield thanked his doctors following successful shoulder surgery in Los Angeles Wednesday
Baker Mayfield thanks doctors following surgery, ‘Just a bump in the road’
The Bengals will be playing the Raiders on Saturday at 4:30 p.m.
Bengals face Raiders in playoff game at Paul Brown Stadium
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) signs autographs before an NFL football game...
Some Cleveland Browns fans throw away Baker Mayfield gear, burn jersey after loss to Packers (videos)
The Detroit Lions celebrate their last second come from behind win over the Minnesota Vikings...
Winless no more: Lions top Vikes 29-27 for 1st win