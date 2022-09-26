Birthday Club
Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo

Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars.(WTVG)
By Jake Pietrasz
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:40 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month.

The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Glass City Center, Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Children of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of activities including Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur and more.

Ticket prices are as follows:

  • Children two and under are free.
  • Child Ticket (ages two-12)
    • $35
    • Includes unlimited dinosaur rides, bounce houses, mini golf, Jurassic jeeps/ATVs and crafts.
    • Doesn’t include face painting, mining area or green screen photo. These tickets can be purchased at the gift store.
  • Adult Ticket (ages 13 and up)
    • $25
    • Includes access to the dinosaur exhibit, cretaceous crafts, dino dig and live entertainment
  • Adventure Pack (add-on)
    • $29
    • Does not include admission
    • Continue the adventure at home with an Adventure Souvenir Pack
      • Each pack includes a Dinosaur Adventure drawstring backpack, hatching dinosaur egg, plush toy, fossil dig block and a sticker pack.
  • Ultimate Adventure Pack (add-on)
    • $49
    • Does not include admission
    • Includes one adventure pack along with a Dinosaur Adventure t-shirt, one mining bag and a green screen photo.

For more information and to buy tickets, click here.

