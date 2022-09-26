Dinosaur Adventure to return to Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Dinosaur Adventure is making its return to Toledo next month.

The event will take place at the Glass City Center, located at 401 Jefferson Ave., on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

According to the Glass City Center, Dinosaur Adventure is an exhibit featuring realistic, life-sized dinosaurs that come alive with their life-like movement and roars. Children of all ages will be able to enjoy a variety of activities including Jurassic jeeps, themed obstacle courses, riding their favorite dinosaur and more.

Ticket prices are as follows:

Children two and under are free.

Child Ticket (ages two-12) $35 Includes unlimited dinosaur rides, bounce houses, mini golf, Jurassic jeeps/ATVs and crafts. Doesn’t include face painting, mining area or green screen photo. These tickets can be purchased at the gift store.

Adult Ticket (ages 13 and up) $25 Includes access to the dinosaur exhibit, cretaceous crafts, dino dig and live entertainment

Adventure Pack (add-on) $29 Does not include admission Continue the adventure at home with an Adventure Souvenir Pack Each pack includes a Dinosaur Adventure drawstring backpack, hatching dinosaur egg, plush toy, fossil dig block and a sticker pack.

Ultimate Adventure Pack (add-on) $49 Does not include admission Includes one adventure pack along with a Dinosaur Adventure t-shirt, one mining bag and a green screen photo.



