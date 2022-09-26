Birthday Club
Faith and Blue hosts event to benefit local charities

Columbus Police Department to celebrate Faith and Blue Weekend
By WTVG Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department and local clergy members are hosting a food drive as part of its National Faith and Beautiful Weekend.

The weekend-long event is a collaborative effort to build bridges between law enforcement, religious groups, and the community.

Faith and Blue is a national organization that aims to create local partnerships between law enforcement and faith-based organizations to strengthen rapport with residents,, businesses, and community groups.

This year’s event will include a non-perishable food drive to benefit Helping Hands of St. Louis, a ministry of Catholic Charities, and the Diocese of Toledo.

The food drive will take place Friday, Oct. 7, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Our Lady, Queen of the Most Holy Rosary Cathedral. The building is located at the school lot on the corner of Collingwood Blvd. and Delaware Ave.

